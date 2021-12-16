Covid: Ministers consider Wales' Christmas coronavirus measures
- Published
The Welsh government cabinet has been meeting to consider what measures to announce on Friday to respond to the growing spread of Omicron in the UK.
Ministers will meet again later on Thursday to finalise the plans, as they seek to slow the new variant's advance.
They will be considering whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice, to limit social contact, or a combination of the two.
Plans for schools for January have already been announced.
A letter from Education Minister Jeremy Miles calls on headteachers to plan for some classes, year groups or the whole school to move online.
Schools will have two days at the start term to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning, meaning some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break.
The UK is experiencing record high daily Covid cases as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads rapidly, with Wales expected to deal with huge numbers of infections in the coming days and weeks.
England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has urged people to prioritise what matters with regards to social mixing in the run-up to Christmas.
People in Scotland have been asked to limit socialising to three households at a time in the run-up to Christmas with shops and hospitality venues being told to bring back physical distancing and screens.
Welsh ministers will be hoping their plans will be sufficient to cover the festive season and into the New Year, but will keep the option of making further changes during that period should they feel they are needed.
Dr Roland Salmon, a former director at Public Health Wales, has said there is not much evidence that restrictions work.
"Will they do any more than bring a lot of economic harm and long term health harm to the people who are on the receiving end of those measures?" he said.
"I'm afraid our best defence is immunisation," Dr Salmon told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
Welsh ministers are ramping up Wales' Covid booster campaign, aiming to offer all adults a third jab by the end of this month.
Dr Salmon added: "I was encouraged to see the way that the health boards in Wales are handling it because, of course, they're doing it by prioritising those people who are most at risk who get their text first.
"That seems to me the best way to reduce the pressure on the health service because those are the people who actually get ill if they do get it and those are the people that could then end up in hospital."