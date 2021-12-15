Merthyr: Minister hopes for Ajax decision 'early next year'
By Gareth Lewis
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent
- Published
A decision on whether to continue a project to build the Army's new Ajax armoured vehicle in Merthyr Tydfil could hinge on the conclusions of a review led by a "senior legal figure".
Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said it "remains impossible" to have "100% confidence" the scheme will succeed.
Mr Quin said he was "hopeful" of knowing the decision "early" next year.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is working with manufacturer General Dynamics on noise and vibration issues.
The minister said Ajax employed 4,100 people in south Wales and across the UK. The MoD has a contract for 589 vehicles worth £5.5bn.
In a statement to the Commons, Mr Quin said it "remains impossible to share with 100% confidence that this programme will succeed, or if it does, the timing of achieving full operating capability".
"We are commissioning a senior legal figure to look more deeply at Ajax and not just health and safety; to examine the cultural and process flaws that it has highlighted.
"We will leave no stone unturned to learn these lessons."
The conclusions of independent testing of the vehicle are expected shortly, while analysis conducted by General Dynamics is expected in the New Year.
'Staff very concerned'
Labour Merthyr MP Gerald Jones asked Mr Quin for reassurances for staff at the General Dynamics plant in the town.
"The committed and loyal staff are very concerned about what the future holds," he said.
"Can I press him to give further details of timescales... and to keep the workforce in Merthyr Tydfil in the loop as much as possible?"
Defence Committee chair Tobias Ellwood called for a decision to be made one way or the other by February.
Mr Quin said he was "hopeful" of knowing "early in the next year".
'Culture prevented issues being addressed'
Mr Quin also revealed a damning review from the director of health, safety and environmental protection at the MoD.
It found that personnel worked on a vehicle that had the potential to cause harm and that a culture existed of not treating safety as equally important as cost or time.
Hundreds of soldiers have been assessed for vibration injury or hearing loss.
From a cultural perspective the Army was found to have tacitly expected that soldiers "can and should" endure issues like vibration and did not believe it was causing harm.
The minister said that the customs and practices of the MoD, Army and other bodies "resulted in a culture that prevented issues being addressed at an earlier point".