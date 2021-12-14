Covid in Wales: 'Significant confusion' over booster walk-ins
There is "significant confusion" over walk-ins boosters in Wales, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member has said.
On Tuesday, Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan said walk-in boosters would be available to specific groups of people.
But Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth said there was a "discrepancy" between what Ms Morgan said and what is happening on the ground.
The Welsh government declined to comment.
BBC Wales has heard reports of boosters being handed out without appointment at some locations, without restrictions to specific groups.
NHS authorities across the UK are drastically ramping up the booster programme in response to the Omicron variant, with all adults to be offered a booster by the end of the year.
In England there have been reports of large queues as people wait for boosters in some locations.
No 'free-for-all'
Ms Morgan has said there would be no "free-for-all" walk-in system in Wales, and compared the scenes in England to "survival of the fittest".
The Welsh government wants to offer the booster jab to more at-risk groups first, as long as it is at least three months after their second dose.
But three BBC journalists in Wales say they had their boosters without appointment.
One did so at a drive-in centre, while another queued at a facility alongside younger adults after hearing it was accepting walk-ins on social media.
Ms Morgan has said there will be a hybrid system of walk-ins and appointments, with the former limited to certain "cohorts".
Asked to clarify how the walk-in system would work, the Welsh government said health boards will operate "some walk-in sessions on an age basis for anyone who may not have been contacted or who cannot make their allocated appointment".
It said "most people will receive a text, phone call or letter to allocate them a booster appointment".
But on its website Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in north Wales said people will be able to book online or attend drop-in clinics.
Mr ap Iorwerth, Plaid's health spokesman, said: "It's clear that there's a significant amount of confusion around the issue of walk-in centres and a significant discrepancy between what the minister is saying she wants to happen... and what is happening on the ground"
People "want to know that theirs is happening in in an organised way, that their turn will come quickly," he said.
Confusion is caused, the Senedd member argued, "if people hear of some walk-ins happening in some areas, but they've been told by the government to wait their turn".
"Government really needs to get a handle on this."
The MS agreed with the principle of the government's stance but said "it makes sense to tell people when their cohort is [due] to be done.
"It gives clarity, it gets people in quickly, it gets people in in the right order. But currently, there's just all sorts of different models being used, and the government seemingly denying that that's the case."
'Survival of the fittest'
In the Senedd on Tuesday Ms Morgan said: "I think it is really important that people understand that our system in Wales is different to that in England.
"We're not going to have walk-ins as they are seen in England. It's not going to be a free for all here.
"I don't know where people get that idea that we are doing it in the same way as England - we're not."
She added: "It's not a free for all as seen in England. We don't want to see people shivering outside in the middle of winter, as is happening in England.
"What's happening there is survival of the fittest."