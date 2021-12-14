Covid: All available Welsh NHS staff to deliver vaccines
All available NHS clinical staff will be redeployed to vaccination centres, Wales' health minister has announced.
Eluned Morgan has outlined how the Welsh NHS will expand its booster programme.
She said the NHS will continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care, but will otherwise shift its focus to vaccines.
Meanwhile, walk-in lanes will be set up at mass vaccination centres, with slots targeted at particular groups.
Opening times at mass vaccination centres - already open from 09:00 to 20:00 - will be extended further.
In the coming days, everyone who has received their first and second jabs will be texted or phoned and offered a booster.
The health minister said people will continue to be called in order of risk.
Ms Morgan said there would be a "three week burst of activity" from which she said they would return to "some kind of normality".
Dr Gill Richardson said "some services" may run "slightly slower" while the surge takes place.