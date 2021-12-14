Covid: Tougher Wales restrictions at Christmas not ruled out
Tougher restrictions cannot be ruled out over Christmas, Wales' health minister has said.
At a government press conference, Eluned Morgan said she does not want to "cancel" Christmas.
But she said nothing is being taken off the table.
Ms Morgan's comments came as she laid out how the Welsh NHS will cope with a surge in booster vaccinations. All available NHS staff will be immediately redeployed to vaccination centres.
The Welsh NHS is offering all adults a booster before December, in response to an expected wave of the Omicron variant which officials fear could overrun the NHS with new Covid cases.
A total of 30 cases have been identified so far in Wales.
The Tories say there is not enough information yet to demonstrate a need for further restrictions, while a Plaid Cymru spokesman said ministers had not clearly explained how the enhanced booster programme will be delivered.
The Welsh government is expected to announce its next coronavirus rules review on Friday.
On Tuesday, the number of deaths in Wales which involved Covid exceeded 9,000 - with official Office of National Statistics figures showing 9,051 Covid deaths have occurred, up to 11 December.
Ms Morgan said: "The last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas. I think it's important we make that absolutely clear.
"But we're certainly not taking anything off the table either."
She added: "So the best thing for people to do is to see if we can remain in a situation where we are able to see each over Christmas, is to take precautions now, so we don't see the increase in rates we're expecting."
'We genuinely have no idea'
Asked whether she could rule out restrictions on Christmas Day, she added: "I'm really sorry, I can't be clearer with you, because we genuinely have no idea how quickly this Omicron is going to spread.
"Certainly, I think people should plan because we don't know what the situation is going to be at Christmas time."
How will I get my booster in Wales?
Ms Morgan said the NHS will continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care, but will otherwise shift its focus to vaccines.
Meanwhile, walk-in lanes will be set up at mass vaccination centres, with slots targeted at particular groups.
Opening times at mass vaccination centres - already open from 09:00 to 20:00 - will be extended further.
In the coming days, everyone who has received their first and second jabs will be texted or phoned and offered a booster.
The health minister said people will continue to be called in order of risk.
Ms Morgan said there would be a "three week burst of activity" from which she said they would return to "some kind of normality".
The Welsh health minister says she hopes that everybody will receive their booster vaccine "before the peak of the Omicron wave hits us".
Dr Gill Richardson said some NHS services may run "slightly slower" while the surge takes place.
NHS staff will have to cancel their leave in order to deliver the vaccine booster programme.
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Russell George said he does not think there is enough information yet to demonstrate the need for further Covid restrictions.
"We know that the moment we've got a lower rate of the new variant in Wales, we're yet to see that increase, as the projections have, perhaps, suggested," he said.
"So we're not yet in a position where we need to be talking about restrictions and I hope that, of course, remains the case."
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said the Welsh government hasn't clearly explained how the enhanced booster programme will be delivered.
"There's sky high expectations from the public," he said, "but I have not yet seen how that is going to be delivered in practice".
He also said it was "disingenuous" of the government to urge people to come forward for boosters: "The problem I'm getting with my constituents is not with people coming forward but people frustrated in not knowing when they are going to get their vaccination."