Wales Covid rules reviewed twice before Christmas
- Published
Wales' coronavirus rules will now be reviewed weekly instead of every three weeks in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said ministers will be monitoring the situation closely if they need to put in place "additional protections".
The change means there would be two weekly reviews in the run-up to Christmas Day.
He said Wales will remain at "alert level zero" for the next week.
The Welsh government urged individuals to take lateral flow tests before going shopping, going to Christmas parties or visiting others.
It also extended guidance on mask wearing to pubs and restaurants, when people are not eating.
Mr Drakeford said there is still a lot that is not known about the variant, or how severe an illness it can cause.
But he expressed fears the speed of transmission could lead to a large increase in hospital admissions.