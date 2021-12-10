Wales Covid rules reviewed twice before Christmas
- Published
Wales' coronavirus rules will now be reviewed weekly instead of every three weeks in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said ministers will be monitoring the situation closely if they need to put in place "additional protections".
The change means there would be two weekly reviews in the run-up to Christmas Day.
He said Wales will remain at "alert level zero" for the next week.
The Welsh government urged individuals to take lateral flow tests before going shopping, going to Christmas parties or visiting others.
It also extended guidance on mask wearing to pubs and restaurants, when people are not eating.
It comes as the Scottish government warned of a "tsunami" of Omicron cases.
The first minister said Wales "may be about a week behind what is happening in other parts of England and Scotland".
"And that may give us a little bit more time here in Wales to learn and to act".
Nine cases of Omicron have been found in Wales, among a total of 817 in the UK.
But it is believed that the figures are vast underestimates.
Mr Drakeford said there is still a lot that is not known about the variant, or how severe an illness it can cause.
But he expressed fears the speed of transmission could lead to a large increase in hospital admissions.
He said ministers would act early if data shows the variant is causing significant problems.
But the first minister said he could not give a "precise sense of what exactly would trigger action".
"Difficult as it is and upsetting as it can be, I still think the right thing to do is to follow that advice," he said.