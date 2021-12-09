Covid in Wales: People asked to do lateral flow test before going out
People in Wales are being asked to take a lateral flow test before they go out to help protect others against Covid.
The Welsh government is asking everyone to use the tests before Christmas shopping, going to parties or visiting others.
Diners and drinkers are also being asked wear masks when not eating or drinking in pubs and restaurants.
But the latest Welsh Covid review will not see any major changes to the country's regulations.
Although only nine cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Wales so far, officials are preparing for cases to rise quickly and sharply.
The coronavirus variant is thought to be more transmissible than Delta, which currently dominates in the UK.
First Minister Mark Drakeford appealed to people to take a booster shot if they are offered one.
The Welsh NHS is expanding the booster programme to all adults, with a target to offer everyone a booster by the end of January.
Mr Drakeford said: "We are speeding up the roll-out of boosters in response to the new variant. We're increasing the number of clinics and extending opening hours.
"Every single vaccination is a small victory against the virus - so please make getting your vaccine or booster a priority."
There will be no major changes to Wales' Covid regulations, with the country to stay under "alert level zero" rules when Mark Drakeford announces his latest coronavirus review on Friday.
Instead, the Welsh government called for people to take a lateral flow test before going out.
It recommended using the tests before going to a Christmas party, shopping, visiting friends or family, going to any crowded or busy place, or before travelling.
If the test is positive, individuals should stay home, arrange for a PCR test and self-isolate.
Boxes of lateral flow tests, which produce results within 20 minutes, can be obtained online, through pharmacies and local collection points.
Guidance on face masks is also being widened, and coverings will be recommended in pubs and restaurants when people are not eating or drinking.
However it is understood the law on face coverings - which requires them to be worn in most indoor public places except pubs and restaurants - will not change.
There had been concern that Covid passes - which show whether someone has been doubled vaccinated or has had a negative lateral flow test - could be extended to pubs and restaurants.
But that is not happening as part of Friday's review of restrictions.
Earlier this week the Welsh Independent Restaurant Collective urged the Welsh government to cut business rates for hospitality by 50% from April, as is happening in England.
It had warned measures like Covid passports would lead to additional costs for hospitality businesses.
Owen Morgan, owner of Bar 44 and Asador 44 restaurants south Wales and Bristol, earlier this week said his business had seen 60 cancellations.
"It's going to cost us tens of thousands of pounds on one day, just before Christmas," he tweeted.
James Sommerin, who runs restaurants in Penarth and Barry, said it was a nervous time for many restaurants.
"We have two weeks left before Christmas, it's a big investment time for a lot of restaurants, there are plenty of parties and you've got to have a lot of stock in.
"I had a huge investment in wine turn up this morning, and that has to be paid for, so fingers crossed there's not a restriction change as far as that's concerned."
Shielders 'forgotten'
A woman who was classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and told to shield at the start of the pandemic says the shielding group was being "forgotten".
Melanie Duddridge, 49, from Cardiff, who has fibromyalgia and Crohn's disease, said she was still being "cautious", especially amid the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Priority supermarket delivery slots for those on the list were recently axed, and officials are not expected to ask people to shield again.
"When there's actually a shielding mandate or shielding guidelines [you get] certain benefits," she said.
"There's nothing there now because shielding isn't mandated, there's nothing there now put in place to help us."
She said she was having to make her own decisions for her safety and called on governments to offer more support for those classed as clinically vulnerable.
"I've had issues with depression and loneliness because I feel like I'm possibly the only person making the kinds of decisions that I am and being so extreme about trying to avoid Covid," she added.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "Our priority remains to keep everyone safe and we are reviewing and updating our publicly available advice all the time.
"We know that some people in this group are feeling anxious - the Chief Medical Officer has previously written to those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have been on the shielding patient list to give them advice about how to reduce their risks of exposure to coronavirus.
"We are speeding up the roll-out of boosters in response to the new variant and increasing the number of clinics and extending opening hours.
"As the first minister has reiterated, every single vaccination is a small victory against the virus - so we are asking everyone; please make getting your vaccine or booster a priority."