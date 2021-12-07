Ysgol y Deri: Equipment worth thousands stolen from special needs school
A special needs school is appealing for help after thousands of pounds worth of equipment was stolen.
Ysgol y Deri in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, had surf boards, wetsuits and other kit stolen.
Water activity lessons help pupils to relax, build confidence and ease their anxiety, said the school.
Staff said they were "gutted" to learn the equipment, bought with donations and fundraising, had been taken.
Dan Willmore, from the school's Pupil Support Intervention Team said "it was a bit of a shock" when he was told on Monday morning about the break-in.
"Physically and emotionally, they're invested in surfing and paddleboarding. For some of the pupils, it's their main intervention." hea said
"Whether it's surfing or stand up paddleboarding, it helps them to build relationships and trust."
Mr Willmore took children onto the water several times a week but said the stand up paddleboards were so new, they had never been used.
He is hopeful that because they are quite rare, they will be easy to trace.
"The kids helped unpack them. They put the kit together. By doing that, they feel the need to take care of it."
Much of the equipment was bought after charitable fundraising by the school and donations from local surf companies, but Mr Willmore also paddleboarded the length of the coast of south Wales to raise funds.
The school has appealed for help to find the equipment on social media.