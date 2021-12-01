Labour ministers and Plaid Cymru sign co-operation agreement
- Published
The leaders of the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru have signed their co-operation deal.
The agreement will see them work together on 46 policies, including free school meals for primary school pupils.
Mark Drakeford, first minister, said it was an "ambitious programme" and Plaid's Adam Price hailed a "new way of doing politics".
But Conservative Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he did not think voters would tolerate the deal.
The party leaders signed the deal at Welsh government headquarters in Cathays Park on Wednesday morning.
It comes after Plaid members and Welsh Labour's governing body backed the agreement.
Policies in the deal include expanding free childcare for two-year-olds, a cap on second and holiday home numbers and reforming council tax.
Plaid Cymru members of the Senedd will not become ministers but they will get special advisers - officials paid for by the Welsh government - to work within it on the agreement.
The first minister said: "This is a bespoke agreement to deliver for Wales but it also captures how Welsh politics works - by finding common ground and sharing good ideas."
Plaid's leader added: "The wide-ranging, radical policies included in the Co-operation Agreement - from free school meals for all primary pupils to extending free childcare to all two-year-olds - will change the lives of thousands of families in Wales for the better."
But in a press briefing on Wednesday Simon Hart said he thinks that voters will "rumble" Labour's deal with Plaid Cymru in the Senedd.
Mr Hart said he was puzzled over how Plaid could be supporting the Welsh government and be an opposition party "at the same time and in the same building".
"I do not think that people will tolerate it" he said, adding: "They have special advisors paid for by the taxpayer, and yet they still describe themselves as an opposition.
Mr Hart said the deal enabled the Welsh Conservatives to offer "a very clear alternative" as their form of opposition did not come "with terms and conditions attached".
While Welsh Labour won the 2016 Welsh Parliament election, it holds half of the Senedd's 60 seats.
Mr Drakeford has said the talks were necessary because Welsh Labour has no overall majority to deal with "challenging and ambitious issues".
The numbers mean it needs the help of at least one opposition Member of the Senedd (MS) to pass laws and budgets - the latter of which will be backed by Plaid for every year of the three-year deal.