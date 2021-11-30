Covid: Mixing indoors poses threat over Christmas, says minister
- Published
People should take the threat of socialising indoors with others at Christmas seriously, Wales' health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan's comments come as her government reacts to the growing concern over the Omicron variant.
But said it is too early to say if there will be festive restrictions.
Meanwhile, the chief of Covid vaccinations said the expanded booster roll-out would probably need a "call to arms" for volunteers.
And everyone who is in contact with an Omicron case will need to isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been jabbed.
In response to the variant, the Welsh government is expanding the booster programme to all adults with a shorter interval after the second jab from six months to just three.
The chairwoman of the vaccination board, Dr Gill Richardson, said the roll out would be challenging and would need a "call to arms" among the workforce.
During Christmas 2020, only two households were allowed to meet on Christmas Day, in the middle of the Delta wave.
Ms Morgan told a press conference it was "too early to say yet what the Covid situation is likely to be as we enter the Christmas period".
She urged "people to act with caution over the Christmas period and to take very seriously the situation and the threat, indeed, of mixing with other people indoors during this time".
"It is something that we need to take seriously.
"Omicron has not yet arrived in Wales, but it is simply a question of time before it does."