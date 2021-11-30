Covid: 'Too early' to say what Christmas will look like
It is too early to say what Christmas will look like in Wales, the health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan's comments come as her government reacts to the growing concern over the Omicron variant.
She told a Welsh government press conference that people should take the threat of mixing indoors seriously.
Meanwhile, everyone who is in contact with an Omicron case will need to isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been jabbed.