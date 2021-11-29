Labour's Jo Stevens moved to shadow Welsh secretary job in reshuffle
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed a new Welsh representative on his frontbench, replacing Llanelli MP Nia Griffith.
Jo Stevens has been moved into the role of shadow Welsh secretary from her previous job as shadow secretary for digital, culture, media and sport.
The move is part of the Labour leader's reshuffle of his top team on Monday.
It is not yet clear whether Ms Griffith resigned or was sacked. Ms Stevens said she wants to continue "the great work done by my friend and colleague".
Ms Stevens has been shadow culture secretary since 2020 - a role which saw her up against Conservative minister Nadine Dorries.
Ms Stevens said: "I'm returning to the Shadow Secretary of State for Wales role at a crucial time for Wales as Keir Starmer builds our UK Labour government in waiting ahead of the next general election which can't come soon enough.
"My job is to build on the great work done by my friend and colleague Nia Griffith MP representing Wales in shadow cabinet", she added.
Welsh Labour leader and First Minister Mark Drakeford congratulated Ms Stevens and paid tribute to Ms Griffith, who he said "has been a strong advocate for Wales in her time as Shadow Secretary of State".
Meanwhile Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith said she was stepping down as shadow secretary of state for young people and democracy.