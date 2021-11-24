Flood protection rules for new buildings delayed
- Published
Planning rules to protect new buildings from climate change-related flooding have been put on hold until June 2023, a week before they were meant to start.
Welsh ministers have delayed changes due to come into force on 1 December after complaints from some councils.
In future, developers in Wales must consider the risk of floods and coastal erosion due to global warming.
Latest projections show a growing proportion of Wales is at risk of flooding from rivers and the sea.
In September, a set of maps was unveiled to show current risk levels, as well as the risk posed by climate change.
It was part of an update to a planning policy called Technical Advice Note (Tan) 15 that would help authorities decide whether to approve applications to build.
But, after some raised concerns, Climate Change Minister Julie James said she would suspend the new Tan 15 until 1 June 2023 "to allow local planning authorities to fully consider the impact of the climate change projections".
The maps show "some significant increases in the extent of the highest risk flood zones including in some of our city and town centres", she said.
The statement came on the day she launched a major consultation into adapting the planning system to limit the number of second homes and holiday lets.