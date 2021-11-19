Brexit: Article 16 would badly affect Welsh trade, First Minister says
Welsh trade with the EU would be "badly affected" if the UK government decides to suspend part of the Brexit deal, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
Senior politicians from the UK and Ireland met at St Fagans in Cardiff for the British Irish Council on Friday.
The meeting came amid continuing discussions between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland protocol.
UK minister Michael Gove said he is confident progress can be made.
Speaking in his role as Intergovernmental Minister at the summit, Mr Gove added that Brexit minister Lord Forst "has signalled that while, of course, it's always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we're confident that we'll be able to make progress without it."
The article allows the UK or EU to suspend any part of the withdrawal agreement if either side believes the deal is leading to serious practical problems or causing diversion of trade.
If that happened, the EU could impose tariffs on trade in response.
Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin said he detected "a genuine desire" from all sides to resolve problems relating to the protocol in the "best interests of people in Northern Ireland on the ground".
After the meeting Mark Drakeford said he was pleased to hear Mr Gove's comments.
"From a Welsh perspective we are very clear, triggering Article 16 would make a difficult situation worse, not better."
He said Article 16 "would mean setting aside large parts of the trade agreement - by itself that introduces new complexities in trading with the European Union".
"A larger percentage of our exports goes to the European Union than any other part of the United Kingdom.
"We will be particularly badly affected by any deterioration in those trading relationships, and that's why we have a direct Welsh interest in seeing that the triggering of Article 16 is avoided."
In the same interview Mr Drakeford said a deal had been reached with Plaid Cymru on a co-operation pact in the Senedd.