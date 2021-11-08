Covid pass: Cinema and theatre rules face crunch Senedd vote
- Published
Plans to make Covid passes mandatory for entry into cinemas and theatres are set to face a key Senedd vote.
Currently people have to show they are fully vaccinated, have tested negative for Covid, or have recently had the virus to enter nightclubs and large events in Wales.
From 15 November this could be extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
But the Welsh government needs the support of some opposition politicians for the changes to pass.
Protestors are expected to gather outside the Senedd, in Cardiff Bay, as the vote is held on Tuesday, amid concerns the passes restrict personal freedom.
It follows a vote to introduce passes to enter nightclubs and events passed on a knife-edge during last month, when a Conservative member of the Senedd failed to vote.
Conservative Vale of Clwyd MS Gareth Davies did not take part in the vote, with the Tories citing "technical difficulties" as the reason why.
Moves to extend the pass have divided opinion among those working in cinemas and theatres.
The Wales Millennium Centre said it welcomed any moves that would ensure the safety of its audiences and allow it to remain open, particularly before Christmas.
However Steve Reynolds, director of Picturedrome Cinemas, which runs Maxime cinema in Blackwood, said cinemas and theatres were being "picked on".
Plaid Cymru voted against the initial introduction of Covid passes, as did the Conservatives who said they should be scrapped.
However, Plaid's health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said the party was likely to support this extension.
He described the pass scheme as a "compromise", adding: "In that context I'm sure myself and the group will support the extension of those passes, because it's clear that we need to do more."
Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Tory shadow health minister Russell George said: "Alongside issues with civil liberties, the Labour government have failed to provide any evidence that vaccine passports limit the spread of the virus or increase uptake of the vaccine."
The vote will take place, as the Labour government continues to negotiates a co-operation deal with Plaid in Cardiff Bay.
The parties have been discussing working together for months, as Labour lacks an outright majority, but they are not expected to enter a formal coalition.
A Plaid spokesperson said: "We have been speaking to the Welsh government today as we continue to gather evidence on which to base our vote.
"Plaid Cymru's priority remains in keeping people safe, limiting transmission and encouraging people to get vaccinated."
The government said extending passes would "strengthen the measures we have in place to keep us all safe".
A spokesperson said: "No one wants to see a return to more stringent restrictions of the type we saw last winter."