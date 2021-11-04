Climate change: Welsh ministers demand scrapping of mining licence
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
The Welsh government has called for the mining licence for Aberpergwm colliery, near Glynneath, to be cancelled.
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said he had urged the UK government to stop "40 million tonnes of coal" being extracted "from Welsh soil" over the next 18 years.
Welsh ministers have a "clear policy of stopping using fossil fuels", he said.
But the mine operator says it supplies niche industries like water filtration and steel production.
It says it provides 160 well paid jobs in the Vale of Neath area, plus 16 apprenticeships.
The UK government has been approached for comment.
Aberpergwm mine is the only producer of high-grade anthracite in Western Europe and it supplies the nearby Tata steel plant in Port Talbot.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Waters said: "Unless the UK government agree to our request to cancel a licence granted in 1996 at Aberpergwm, some 40 million tonnes of coal will be extracted from this mine by 2039 - a hundred million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
"We want to keep this coal in the ground, but the UK government, because of the powers in place, threaten to sit by and watch this coal being extracted in the face of our wishes."
Lee Waters said Welsh ministers have written to the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, asking him to intervene to prevent "the coal being extracted from Welsh soil".
"We don't want it to happen and the only reason it might happen is because of their [UK government] inaction and their policies," Mr Waters said.
But Energybuild Ltd, which runs the mine, rejected the suggestion that continued mining would lead to the production of a hundred million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
Managing director Rhidian Davies said: "Anthracite is a highly desirable mineral used predominately for its manufacturing characteristics as opposed to its thermal properties".
He added that Energybuild "brought more than £100m of investment into the locality".
"We believe in the progress of the Welsh economy to a low carbon future using a systematic approach."
He added that carbon products "will play a significant role in developing sustainable technology of the future, ideally in a circular economy [without waste and pollution]".
"Our products are in significant demand to support the transition to a sustainable green economy."
Aberpergwm was granted a licence to mine coal before licencing powers were handed over to the Welsh government, which is why the decision over the future of coal extraction at the site lies with the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Kwasi Kwarteng.
The mine operators have recently applied to the Coal Authority for formal recognition that the conditions attached to their original licence have been fulfilled.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "As the sponsoring body of the Coal Authority, we have asked the secretary of state for BEIS to intervene urgently, in line with the UK's climate targets and the prime minister's stated aim to consign coal to history."
'Greener extraction and production systems'
Local councillor for Glynneath Del Morgan said he is worried "about the prospect of losing good job opportunities from this area, an area that badly needs employment in order to retain our young people in the community".
Mr Morgan chairs the mine's community liaison committee, where local councillors and members of the community meet the mine operator.
"I have been privy to some of the plans laid out for the colliery," he said. "These include the developing market for water filtration, where good quality coal is used to remove toxins from the water without stripping the water of salts and important minerals.
"I also think that over time we will see much greener extraction and production systems develop, which will assist this mining operation to become less intrusive in terms of the world energy debate."
The debate over the future of Aberpergwm is taking place against the backdrop of the COP26 climate change summit where 40 countries have pledged to move away from coal.
The UK government says it will phase out the use of coal for electricity production by October 2024.