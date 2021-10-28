Covid in Wales: Ministers scrap red travel list
Wales has agreed to the latest changes to the international travel rules, including removing all of the countries from the red list.
It follows the UK government's decision to allow travellers to England from Colombia, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and Ecuador not to have to quarantine in a hotel.
But Wales' health minister criticised the speed travel rules are being eased.
Eluned Morgan said it was difficult for her to do things differently.
The UK Department for Transport said in a statement that data for all countries and territories would continue to be reviewed.
If cases rise, then countries could be added back onto the red list and quarantine hotel policy would apply again.
The Welsh government has also agreed to add an additional 35 countries to the list whose vaccinations and certificate are recognised for international travel.
'Great boost'
UK government transport secretary Grant Shapps said it was a "great boost for travel and all those people employed in the travel sector".
Mr Shapps added: "We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers."
While legally it is the Welsh government's decision whether to implement changes to travel rules, Labour ministers have largely duplicated UK government decisions for England.
It has done so despite growing concern in the Welsh government with recent changes, arguing that it is difficult to differ because most Welsh travellers enter the UK through England.
First Minister Mark Drakeford had objected to a plan to scrap PCR tests for returning vaccinated travellers.
His government will now implement the same decision, a week later than England on 31 October.
In a statement to Members of the Senedd (MSs) Ms Morgan said: "We have consistently urged the UK government to take a precautionary approach towards reopening international travel but it has decided to push ahead.
"We remain concerned about this approach and the speed with which international travel is being opened up, at a time when cases of coronavirus are increasing at home and abroad.
"These changes are not without risk - the UK's Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) has advised the evolution of a vaccine escape variant is 'almost certain', and the risk of increased clinical severity is a 'realistic possibility'."
She said the Welsh government continues to "encourage people to only travel overseas for essential reasons".