Nurses in Wales asked about industrial action in pay rise row
A nursing union will ask its members in Wales if they are prepared to take industrial action in a row over pay.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is in dispute with the Welsh government over plans to increase pay by 3%.
The union, which is holding an indicative ballot to "gauge members' views", says ministers must offer more if they were "serious about ensuring safe patient care".
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
RCN members will be asked if they will be willing to take any form of industrial action, such as strike action or action short of strike.
Any step to actually take industrial action would require a further vote. The RCN is also holding ballots in Scotland and England.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned he cannot "magic money out of the air" for nurses, and cash could only be found "from doing even less" to provide services.
The RCN has launched a formal dispute with the government and has demanded ministers open pay negotiations.
Helen Whyley, RCN Wales director, said: "Our members are angry that the Welsh government will not discuss an increase in the NHS pay award.
"With over 1,700 nurse vacancies in Wales there are insufficient numbers of nursing staff to care for patients safely and effectively. Our members are feeling undervalued, disenfranchised, and angry.
"If the Welsh government are serious about ensuring safe patient care, they must prioritise nursing by increasing this pay award to keep nurses working in the NHS in Wales and make it a more attractive career. "
A previous consultation held by the body, which attracted a 29% turnout, found 94% of members rejected the pay award.
The ballot opens on 4 November and runs until 30 November.