Nuclear: Wylfa has 'better than reasonable chance' of new plant
By Gareth Lewis
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent
- Published
There is a "better than reasonable chance" that Wylfa on Anglesey will get a new nuclear power plant, the Welsh Secretary has said.
Simon Hart said it would be a "game-changer" for the north Wales economy, and if it came to fruition, the project would involve thousands of jobs.
The UK government has announced a £120m fund, available for firms looking to build small modular reactors.
Officials have held early talks over a potential new plant on the island.
The discussions with American engineering firm Bechtel about building a Westinghouse reactor have been described as being at an exploratory stage.
"The ball is now in Westinghouse's court" said Mr Hart.
"They say they are looking for a £20m to £25m contribution and they now need to put forward a compelling bid. We want to help them as best we can."
Wylfa is currently the site of a decommissioned power station, the last part of which was switched off in 2015.
Earlier in 2021, Hitachi and Horizon's plans for a new power station on the island were formally dropped.
Reports suggested the company was offered a "strike price" - a price on energy that ministers would guarantee to the builders of the project - of around £75 per megawatt hour.
The nuclear plant was intended to have a generating capacity of 2,900 megawatts (MW) and have a 60-year operational life.
That plan was worth between £16bn and 20bn and promised 9,000 jobs in construction alone.
'Transformative'
Wylfa is mentioned twice as a site for a new nuclear power plant in the UK government's net-zero strategy, which was published on Tuesday.
"I do not think we would be mentioning Wylfa twice by name if there were not a better than reasonable chance that this is something we would be able to see through to fruition," said Mr Hart.
"And if we are able to, it will be transformative for everyone who lives on the island and across north Wales."
It is thought any project would take 15 years from getting the go-ahead to completion.