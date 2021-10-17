Sir David Amess: Welsh politicians highlight 'alarming incidents'
A Welsh Labour MP said he has been subjected to "another death threat".
Rhondda MP Chris Bryant has also raised concerns about MPs' security in a Guardian article following the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Mr Bryant said he received the threat after tweeting that people should be kinder to those they do not agree with.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said he had also spoken with other MPs this weekend who had faced "alarming incidents".
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, Mr Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said that MPs "pride themselves on the fact that they are open and are available" so any response to Sir David's killing does not "compromise those basic ambitions that we all have".
Mr Bryant said it was time to "get serious about MPs' security away from the parliamentary estate".
"That starts with the police. My local police have always been great in dealing with threats of violence to me. But I know from colleagues that this is patchy," he said in the article.
You only have to look through some of the responses to this tweet to see the poison that is infecting British politics. And now I’ve had yet again another death threat. https://t.co/ElKMdreBJA— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 17, 2021
Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, has said he is working "at pace" with police and the home secretary to find ways to improve safety for MPs.
Liz Saville-Roberts, Plaid Cymru MP for the rural Dwyfor Meirionnydd, told Politics Wales the size of her constituency meant it was "a real challenge in practical terms to have the police present with us".
The Senedd Commission has called a meeting to allow Members of the Senedd to discuss security concerns at the Welsh Parliament.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: "I certainly have thought more about what I do when I'm going about my business not just as an elected representative... but also just in my normal life as well.
"I didn't have to think about that when I was first elected but I do need to think about it now," said the Labour Member of the Senedd for Cardiff South and Penarth.
"There's been a harder edge to some of the language that's used, both online but also with the recent demonstration outside the Senedd."
Protesters gathered outside the Senedd's buildings following a knife-edge vote on Covid passes, chanting "shame on you" following the result.
And in July there was cross-party condemnation after anti-lockdown protestors gathered outside the home of First Minister Mark Drakeford.