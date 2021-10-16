Sir David Amess: Police due at Welsh MP's surgery as security boosted
- Published
A Welsh MP said he would attend his constituency surgery with "trepidation" later in the aftermath of the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Police forces have been asked to review security for MPs after Sir David's death at a constituency surgery.
Chris Elmore, Labour MP for Ogmore, said there would be a police presence at his own surgery "for the first time in several years".
He also paid tribute to Sir David, 69, as a "kind and courteous" man.
His death is being treated as a terrorist incident by the Metropolitan Police.
A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and police said they were not seeking anyone else over the death.
Mr Elmore said security at his constituency office in Pencoed, Bridgend, and home had been stepped up on advice to all MPs following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.
CCTV cameras have been installed at his office and extra locks have also been fitted.
Panic alarms have also been provided for himself, his family and staff, he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme.
"There will be a police presence at my surgery today for the first time in several years, certainly since the Brexit debate," he said.
"It does play on your mind...but I am elected to serve my constituents. I'm elected to be accessible to my constituents.
"There will be some trepidation walking to that surgery this morning.
"I don't think anything will happen, but it will rest heavy on my mind until I've finished the surgery."