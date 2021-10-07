Mental health: Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies takes break
- Published
Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies is taking a break from front-line politics to deal with mental health issues.
Mr Davies has been suffering from flu and coronavirus and said they "had an impact on my mental well-being".
He said he wanted to be "open and honest" about the matter as "I know many people have struggled and will do with their mental health".
Former leader Paul Davies will deputise in Mr Davies's absence.
"Like many men, I've always believed I had a shield of invincibility, and like many who have struggled, I've contemplated whether I should make this public," Andrew RT Davies said in a statement.
"However, as a leader, I believe you should set an example and I want to be open and honest - in the good times and the bad - as I know many people have struggled and will do with their mental health."
The statement prompted warm messages of support from party colleagues and political opponents alike, with Paul Davies tweeting: "Wishing you all the best for a speedy recovery. Get well soon!"
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "We heard powerful personal accounts of mental health struggles in the Senedd yesterday.
"Speaking out is brave and should be applauded. My best wishes to you, Andrew."
In her message, Tory Member of the Senedd (MS) Janet Finch-Saunders said: "Hope to see you fully recovered and back when you are good and ready Andrew."
South Wales Central MS Andrew RT Davies, first elected to Cardiff Bay in 2007, returned as the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament for a second time in January.
He took over from Paul Davies, who resigned from his post after drinking with other politicians in the Senedd, four days into a Wales-wide alcohol ban in licensed premises.