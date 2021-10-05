Covid-19: Daily testing for secondary pupils with case at home
Secondary school and college pupils in Wales will be advised to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days if someone in their household tests positive for coronavirus.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles admitted there was "uncertainty" over a policy of not requiring under-18s to self-isolate despite being close to someone testing positive.
He said the daily testing advice was to "provide further confidence".
The change will apply from next Monday.
Mr Miles told a Welsh government news conference on Tuesday the new advice would "provide parents and carers and learners" with a "daily snapshot of the position which enables them to make the right judgments".
Defending the decision not to expect under-18s to isolate in such circumstances, he said that position "allows us to maximise learning for young people" as "evidence indicates that if someone in your home has Covid only a minority of people will go on to catch it".
"But I recognise it has caused some uncertainty so, to provide further confidence, students in secondary school or college who are a household contact will be advised to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days.
"This will be in addition to the current advice for all close contacts to take a PCR test on day two and day eight."
Mr Miles said the Welsh government was still encouraging staff and students at secondary, college and universities to continue taking twice-weekly lateral flow tests until at least half term.
In a written statement, issued shortly after the news conference, the minister said the additional testing would "help provide further reassurance" that pupils with a Covid case in their home were "not infectious to others".