Welsh police helping evict people illegally in Covid, charity says
- Published
Police forces across Wales have been "assisting illegal evictions" during the pandemic, according to Shelter Cymru.
The housing charity told a Senedd committee it had seen it happen in all four police force areas.
The Welsh government's ban on evictions during Covid-19 came to an end in June, but was replaced by a six month notice period for tenants.
Welsh police forces were asked for comment.
The Senedd's Equality Committee was told that "in all four police areas in Wales, we have encountered police assisting illegal evictions of tenants from their homes".
Rob Simkins of Shelter Cymru said they had dealt with a significant amount of illegal eviction notices during the pandemic.
Committee chair Jenny Rathbone said that such action was "undermining the law that we've already established for Wales."
Shelter Cymru said that it was "vital that police services are not contributing to increased debt and/or homelessness in Wales by helping to facilitate illegal evictions of people from their homes".
'Hounded out'
Mr Simkins said some renters had been "illegally evicted" and "actively hounded out of their homes" by landlords during the pandemic.
"We saw quite a lot of attempts to serve Section 21 notices or no fault evictions during the pandemic, especially when there was a moratorium on evictions."
A section 21 notice can be given to a tenant without the landlord needing a reason to evict.
The charity had seen people who had been given two months' notice - a third of what is required.
Mr Simkins said: "Whether is due to ignorance on a landlord or estate agent's behalf, or whether it is due to someone trying to game the system and hope that the tenants don't know their rights of don't reach out for support, it differs on a case by case basis."
Mr Simkins said Shelter Cymru "wrote to all of the police and crime commissioners and chief constables of every force because this wasn't an isolated incident - there are incidents of this happening right across all the police force areas".
Initial engagement had been positive, he added.
The Covid ban on evictions ended in the summer and was replaced with a six-month notice period - longer than the two month period required before the pandemic began.
A tenancy hardship grant scheme was launched by the Welsh government to help those who fell behind repayments between March and June.