Covid pass: Vote due on compulsory passes in Wales
A vote on whether to back compulsory Covid passes for large events and nightclubs will be held on Tuesday.
Under the plans, passes will be required in Wales from 11 October to show if someone is fully vaccinated, or if they have recently tested negative.
Labour ministers need the support of at least one opposition Member of the Senedd (MS) to get the measure through.
Representatives of the sector said their "serious concerns" had been overlooked.
With the Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrats set to oppose the plans, the votes of Plaid Cymru will be crucial.
The 13-strong group will decide what to do at a meeting on Tuesday morning.
With Welsh Labour having half of the Senedd's 60 seats, it needs the help of at least one other MS to get decisions passed.
Scotland is planning a vaccine passport scheme from 18 October - although the launch of an app to support the plans has been hit by problems.
The Welsh government is using a website-based system which has been operating for three months - it is not providing an app.
That is despite comments from First Minister Mark Drakeford in May that the app used in England for Covid passes would be made available for Welsh users.
A Welsh government spokeswoman said it was providing a "digital solution using an existing system", and that Covid passes have been downloaded "by thousands of people in Wales to access events and travel abroad".
The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which represents 100 venues in Wales, said the passes "represent a significant barrier" for its operations.
Operators cannot afford the extra resources and logistical challenges they pose, a statement from NTIA's Welsh Commission said.
"We remain confused that the serious concerns of our sector have been overlooked by the Welsh government, with unclear guidelines and regulations showing no consideration of practicality," it said.
NTIA claimed it would be "incredibly difficult to fairly identify" what venues and environments were affected and warned that, with a week to go, the use of Covid passes would be "at best inconsistent, and at worst chaotic, as we have sadly seen in Scotland".
Where will you need a Covid pass?
Anyone who is over 16 and has been fully vaccinated in Wales or England, or has had a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours, can get a pass.
They will be compulsory for anyone over 18 to enter:
- Nightclubs
- Indoor no-seating events with more than 500 people
- Outdoor no-seating events with more than 4,000 people
- Any event with more than 10,000 people, including sport
Users who want to show a negative test will have to self-certify their result - leading to concerns they could be faked.
To prevent this, the Welsh government plans to make it illegal to fake a negative test.
Large events could also be allowed to check passes at random, rather than check every person who attends.
Why are the Liberal Democrats and Tories opposed?
The largest Senedd opposition group, the Welsh Conservatives, said there were "wide-ranging ethical, equality, privacy, legal and operational ramifications".
Health spokesman Russell George said there were "many questions over the effectiveness and enforcement of such a measure, particularly with regards to testing, and the impact it will have on businesses, jobs and Wales' economic recovery".
Tory colleagues in the UK government have ditched plans for vaccine passports in England amid opposition within the Conservative party, but have said they could implement them later if the country faces a difficulties in the winter.
Jane Dodds, the Senedd's sole Liberal Democrat, has concerns over the sharing of medical data, how effective it would be and questioned whether it would encourage people to get vaccinated.
"Vaccines and boosters are definitely our way out of the pandemic, but Covid passports will not help us reduce transmission rates, may make some of us less safe or less likely to be vaccinated, and infringe on our freedoms," she said.
The Welsh government said: "Use of the Covid Pass is one of a number of measures that could help to keep case rates as low as possible now that very few restrictions are in place in Wales.
"We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe by getting vaccinated, getting tested and isolating if you have symptoms, keeping your distance, washing your hands and wearing a face covering where necessary."
Plaid Cymru previously said it would "look at all options where evidence suggests that requiring proof of Covid status can help limit transmission," but the Welsh government's approach raised "a number of questions".