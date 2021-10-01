Energy: Boris Johnson considers Wylfa for new nuclear power
The UK government is looking at Wylfa as part of proposals for more nuclear power, Boris Johnson has said.
The prime minister said governments in the UK have "refused to take the tough decisions on nuclear for too long".
It comes as officials hold exploratory talks with groups wanting to build a new nuclear plant in Anglesey.
A previous effort for a new plant was scrapped after Japanese firm Hitachi failed to reach a funding agreement with the UK government.
Speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Johnson said: "To be frank, governments in this country have refused to take the tough decisions on nuclear for too long.
"We do need to go forward with more nuclear power. I do think it should be part of our baseload.
"So that's why yes, of course, we're looking at Wylfa as well as lots of other projects."
He said the cost of energy can be held down "if we make the big long-term investments that we need to do now in clean power generation".
Two groups have been speaking to officials at the UK government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
A consortium involving US engineering firm Bechtel has proposed building a Westinghouse AP1000 reactor.
Talks have also taken place with UK-based Shearwater Energy, he said, which has hybrid plans for small nuclear reactors and a wind farm.
A representative of Bechtel has said Anglesey is regarded as the best site in the UK to build a large-scale nuclear power station.
The comments come ahead of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.
Wylfa is currently the site of a decommissioned power station, the last part of which was switched off in 2015.
Plans for a new £13bn nuclear power plant failed after backers Hitachi failed to come to an agreement with the UK government over how it would be subsidised.
Reports suggested the company was offered a "strike price" - a price on energy that ministers would guarantee to the builders of the project - of around £75 per megawatt hour.
The nuclear plant was intended to have a generating capacity of 2,900 megawatts (MW) and have a 60-year operational life.
Mr Johnson spoke ahead of the Conservative party conference, which begins in Manchester on Sunday.
He also told BBC Wales he did not believe it would be right to subsidise low wages.
Pressed on why the £20 universal credit uplift had been scrapped, he said a £500m hardship fund was being set up.
"But what I don't think would be right, would be to subsidise low wages when companies are paying their workers more," he continued.
"That is the right way forward for the UK economy."
