Faking test for Covid pass to be offence in Wales
It will be a criminal offence to fake a lateral flow test for a mandatory Covid pass, under Welsh government plans.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would make it clear that falsifying negative results would put people in danger.
It came shortly after he announced the Senedd would vote on the law for large events and nightclubs next Tuesday.
Labour ministers will likely need support from Plaid Cymru to pass the regulations.
But the party has not decided whether to support them and has asked for more detail.
The Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd Jane Dodds, have been opposed to the plan.
Covid passes will show either someone's vaccine status or whether they have had a negative result on a lateral flow test within the previous 48 hours.
Under the plans they will be needed for nightclubs and large events from 11 October.
In first minister's questions in the Senedd, Plaid leader Adam Price asked if Mr Drakeford was proposing to use technology that would prevent tests being falsified.
Mr Drakeford acknowledged that existing lateral flow devices "could be vulnerable to exploitation".
He said the Welsh government's regulations would make it a "criminal offence knowingly to falsify the results of a lateral flow device, to make it clear to people that to do so is to put other people directly in danger".
He said there had been discussions with the UK government about the type of technology Mr Price raised.
"If it becomes possible, through technology to move lateral flow devices beyond self-certification, I agree that would certainly be an important step forward."
He said the "adverse" public health impact of checking everyone's pass in long queues at large scale events, such as rugby internationals, would "outweigh the advantages of the pass itself".
In those circumstances, organisations would check randomly, he said, saying it happened at the Labour Party conference in Brighton on Monday.
Mr Price also raised the cancellation of the Welsh Labour conference, saying: "The clear implication, I think, is that others should follow your example."
But Mr Drakeford said it was for individuals and organisations to "weigh up the position for themselves".
Senedd debate planned
The announcement of a debate on 5 October followed demands from opposition parties for a vote on the scheme before it comes into force.
Plaid Cymru, whose votes may be crucial, has said there are questions about the practicalities involved with making the passes mandatory for some settings, given they can indicate a self-taken lateral flow test.
But it also said it made sense "to look at all options where evidence suggests that requiring proof of Covid status can help limit transmission".
The Welsh government is in talks with Plaid, which are yet to conclude, on a separate and broader co-operation agreement.
Mr Drakeford said: "The Covid pass has been used in Wales for some events over the summer and some premises already require the pass to be shown as a condition of entry.
"We do not introduce such measures lightly, we want to support venues to stay open and enable events to continue taking place through a potentially difficult autumn and winter."
It is unusual for Welsh ministers to table votes in the Senedd on new Covid regulations - such as on lockdowns - before they come into force.
During the pandemic, ministers have used emergency powers to pass regulations into law themselves, with votes in the Senedd held later.