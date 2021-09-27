Labour: Mark Drakeford to tell party to be inspired by Wales
By Felicity Evans
Political editor, Wales
- Published
UK Labour should learn from the success of its Welsh counterpart, First Minister Mark Drakeford will tell the party's annual conference.
Mr Drakeford will say Labour is building innovative services at UK regional and national levels, despite not holding power in Westminster.
He will add that in the places where the party is in power it is making the difference "that only Labour can make"
Welsh Labour retained power in Wales during the Senedd elections in May.
The party must ditch the Westminster lens and look at the party's success stories in Wales and the English regions, Mr Drakeford will say later on Monday.
"When a political party has been out of power, at the UK level, for an extended period of time, then the need for soul-searching is obvious and necessary," Mr Drakeford will say.
"It is right that we look hard at what we can and must do to win power again at Westminster.
"There's a temptation to look at the world through only a Westminster telescope and ask, 'What went wrong?'
"But we should look at Labour's many success stories across England, Scotland and Wales and understand what that tells us about how Labour can win the next general election."
Shadow Welsh secretary, Nia Griffith, claimed the Welsh government's record showed "Labour means business".
"The point is that when we say we will do something, because that's what the Welsh Labour government's already doing, then people can see our words in action," she said.
"So, if we ask for free school meals during the school holidays, we can tell people Labour means business.
"Because Labour in Wales delivered on free school meals for those children entitled during the school holidays.
"So all the examples that we can bring from Wales and show what a Labour government can do in action, give credibility to our plans for a UK Labour government."
Mark Drakeford will speak to conference on Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter warned Labour might struggle to win the next general election because of "a lack of progressive, radical policies" from UK party leader Sir Keir Starmer.
She said it was "really troubling" a focus on party rule changes was "overshadowing" the conference.
Speaking on BBC Politics Wales, UK Labour leader Sir Keir said: "My central purpose in the issue on the rules is simply to make sure that our Labour party is facing those working families, facing outwards rather than talking to ourselves."
Plans to change the rules around electing the party leader have been dropped.
Members approved a watered down set of rule changes which will require any future leadership candidate to have more more support from MPs and make it harder for Labour constituency members to oust their MP.