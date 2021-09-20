Covid: Welsh Labour conference off ahead of expected autumn peak
Welsh Labour has called off its party conference for 2021.
The party cancelled the event ahead of an expected peak in cases and pressure on the NHS in the autumn.
It had been moved from February to 5 to 7 November.
The party, led by First Minister Mark Drakeford, was expecting about 1,000 visitors. It has not held a Welsh conference since 2019 - with last year's event called off at the start of the pandemic.
In a statement, a spokesman said the ruling Welsh Executive Committee agreed to cancel the conference, which was planned for Llandudno.
"The virus has not gone away, and all indications are that we should expect a peak in cases and subsequent pressure on health and social care services in the autumn," the party spokesman said.
"It has not been an easy decision, but we think it is the right one at this time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result."
The event would have been the first time the party had met since its election victory in May.
Welsh Labour's 2022 conference is still planned for 11 to 13 March.
Separately on Monday morning Wales' most senior medical advisor said he was "hopeful" Wales could avoid another lockdown, but did not rule it out.
Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for the Welsh government, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "From a medical point of view lockdowns have some benefit in terms of reducing transmission but they also bring harms.
"My hope would be is if we are sensible in Wales... if we remember the pandemic has not gone away and maintain distance, reduce the amount of contact they have, then I'm hopeful that we can avoid further lockdowns, but you should never say never and we just have to see where the next wave goes".