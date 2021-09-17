Covid passports in Wales: How do I get one and how will they work? Published 16 minutes ago

People in Wales will need an NHS Covid Pass to enter nightclubs and large events from next month.

Anyone aged over 18 will be required show the pass to prove they are either fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

The new rule comes into effect from 11 October.

So how do you get a Covid pass, how will they work and how does Wales compare with the rest of the UK?

When do I need to show my pass?

Anyone who is aged over 16 and has been fully vaccinated in Wales or England, or has had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours, can get a pass.

However they will only be compulsory for anyone over 18 to enter:

Nightclubs

Indoor no-seating events with more than 500 people

Outdoor no-seating events with more than 4,000 people

Any event with more than 10,000 people, including sporting events

Passes are also a way of proving you do not need to self-isolate, if you have been identified as a close contact of a positive Covid case, and can be used when travelling abroad.

How do I get one?

The NHS Covid Pass is available digitally but you need to register for an NHS login via the website.

You will need to upload a photo of your ID (passport, full UK driving licence, full European driving licence).

This will allow you to produce a Covid pass using a smart phone, a computer or laptop.

Your NHS Covid Pass includes a barcode. The expiry date refers to the barcode and will update automatically. It does not apply to your vaccination status.

It's worth noting that in Wales, you cannot get the pass via the NHS app, as this is only valid in England. This is also different to the NHS Covid-19 app which alerts you if you've been close to someone with the virus.

If you do not have photographic ID you will need to request a paper NHS Covid certificate.

Call 0300 303 5667 for a paper copy at least five days after your final dose.

What if my GP is in England?

For those people living close to the border, your GP may actually be in England.

In that case you may need to NHS App system for England.

How will Covid passes work?

Passes are already freely available and venues can already read it with existing technology.

Festivals, such as Green Man in the Brecon Beacons last month, have already been using the system.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "These measures are examples of what Sage [the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies] calls low cost interventions, which may be enough to prevent the need for tougher restrictions later on."

What if people try to use fake passes?

The Welsh government is considering making it an offence to deliberately falsify a Covid pass.

Mark Drakeford said he believed the majority of people want to do the right thing, but there could be "significant consequences" for anyone caught misusing the process.

Is it just in Wales?

No, from 1 October, people in Scotland will need a Covid vaccination certificate to enter nightclubs, adult entertainment venues and large-scale events.

The government decided not to go ahead with vaccine passports in England - despite saying they would be introduced at the end of September.

However they might be considered again later, if there is a Covid surge over the winter.

Northern Ireland has not yet announced whether it will introduced a similar scheme.

What about my rights?

This has been a tricky one that the cabinet has been wrestling with, having met four times to debate the issue.

The first minister said they were "acutely aware" of the civil liberties implication and were giving relevant sectors time to prepare before passes are introduced on 11 October.

However he added that people suffering from Covid-19 also had rights to live in a society where everyone takes "reasonable measures" to keep each other safe.

The Welsh government also hopes introducing Covid passes will improve vaccination rates, particularly among younger people.

Jodie Beck, from human rights group Liberty, said: "While we welcome the decision to not exclude those who have not received the vaccine from attending large events, the introduction of a vaccine pass in Wales still sets a dangerous precedent.

"Vaccine passports under any name mean more coercion and division, and risk creating a two-tier society where people who are already marginalised will see their rights and autonomy most affected."

