Covid vaccine and test passes to be introduced in Wales
People in Wales will need to show a pass proving they have been fully vaccinated or had a negative Covid test to attend clubs and large-scale events.
The new rules begin on 11 October.
Customers will be able to use an NHS Covid Pass to show they have been vaccinated, or had a negative lateral flow test in the past 48 hours.
The pass will be needed for clubs, indoor no-seating events with more than 500 people and outdoor no-seating events with more than 4,000 people.
It will also be required for any event with more than 10,000 people.
First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement as part of the latest review of coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from a nightclub trade body that the move may damage the nightclub industry.
"The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again," he said.
"That's why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later."
The Welsh government rejected the idea of a vaccine-only passport for large-scale events as it would discriminate against those who cannot get a vaccine, Mr Drakeford said in a news conference.
The first minister said only allowing the double-jabbed into nightclubs or sports matches raised "a series of ethical, legal and technical questions".
Scotland is introducing vaccine passports on 1 October, but the Welsh Government will use vaccine passes instead, which allow people to use a negative lateral flow test to gain entry.
Mr Drakeford had already ruled out passes being used for public services.
The Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in the Senedd expressed concerns about bringing in a Covid passport scheme, and before the first minister's announcement urged Mr Drakeford not to implement one.
One of the concerns some companies have raised in Scotland is the definition of a nightclub and ministers there are still working on it.