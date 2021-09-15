Senedd deal: Five things Labour and Plaid Cymru could agree on
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
So much has changed since 2016, but some things repeat themselves.
Five years on from that year's Senedd election and Labour is once again talking to Plaid Cymru to strike a deal to help Labour ministers govern.
The circumstances are different this time.
Back in 2016 Carwyn Jones was almost chucked out of his job as first minister by an unlikely effort of Plaid, the Conservatives and UKIP.
Following the 2021 election Plaid and the Conservatives had acquiesced to the return of Mark Drakeford as first minister.
But that doesn't mean everything the government wants to do will pass without help of some kind.
Labour faces either forging deals case-by-case, which it has done before, or something more formal and stable.
From Tuesday's statement it looks like Labour wants the latter - an agreement short of a coalition deal that could give ministers some breathing room.
Nothing has been settled yet but there is plenty the parties agree on which could form part of a deal.
Here's five things that could come up in the discussions and one big issue - independence - that Labour and Plaid will not see eye-to-eye on.
1. Senedd reform
Plaid Cymru has long called for a bigger Senedd with more officials., as have other pro-devolution voices over the years.
It has always been a difficult issue for politicians to approach, especially since the expenses scandal of 2009.
But it has been endorsed by Mark Drakeford after the election delivered a majority of MSs who were in favour of more powers and a beefier Welsh Parliament.
Reform could see more Senedd members, and a new voting system that would reflect more how people voted.
It is thought to be a key reason why Plaid is interested in working with Labour.
2. Social care
Plaid Cymru has called for substantial reform of the social care system.
Although Labour criticised Plaid at the time, the party has similar goals in wanting to see a system that is free at the point of need.
Labour's manifesto said it wanted to see a UK-wide solution, but also said it would act if the UK government did not.
The question is what ministers think they could afford, and how that would fit into Plaid's vision for an integrated health and social care service, if at all.
3. Changes to council tax
Both parties have committed to shaking up council tax - long criticised for being based on property values rather than the ability to pay.
Plaid Cymru said at the election campaign that it wanted to reduce average bills for council tax payers by reforming the system.
Labour also committed to reforming council tax.
Neither has said how, giving them the space to strike a deal should they choose to do so.
4. Free school meals
Free school meals became a totemic issue for much of the left during 2020, and while the Covid pandemic caused havoc in the economy.
Plaid Cymru wanted free meals for all primary pupils. Labour has been less willing to make such a broad commitment.
But ministers have been under pressure from their own ranks on the issue.
Labour has said it would extend eligibility as far as resources would allow - where could the two sides meet?
5. Second homes
The issue has become hugely controversial in Plaid's heartlands of west and north west Wales.
Clearly Labour think something needs to be done and is planning to pilot new policies.
It is something you could see Plaid Cymru wanting to drag Labour to tougher action on.
The party has proposed a cap on second homes and closing a loophole that allows homeowners to register their houses as businesses to avoid council tax premiums.
They won't agree on independence
Welsh Labour opponents will no doubt raise eyebrows over any deal with a party that wants Wales to leave the UK.
Although Plaid and Labour will likely both call for greater devolution, pushing for Welsh independence is not something that will be part of this deal.
While there are a few pro-independence voices in Welsh Labour, they are outside the Senedd group.
Mark Drakeford, although critical of the UK government, is a unionist and it is simply not on his agenda.