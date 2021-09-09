NHS boss Andrew Goodall to become Wales' most senior civil servant
An official who led the Welsh NHS through the coronavirus pandemic is to become Wales' most senior civil servant.
NHS Wales chief executive Dr Andrew Goodall will take over as permanent secretary after the departure of Dame Shan Morgan Jones.
He will be responsible for 5,000 staff and will be the main policy adviser to First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Dame Shan is due to leave next year.
It is not clear when Mr Goodall will take over as the Welsh government's top civil servant - a spokesman said the timetable has not been finalised.
"Arrangements are being put in place to ensure continuity of leadership for the NHS in Wales during the coming autumn and winter period," the Welsh government said.
During the pandemic Mr Goodall has been one of the most visible faces of the Welsh government.
He has given regular updates on how the Welsh NHS has been coping with the pandemic through televised press conferences.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "He has been a leading figure in Welsh public service for many years, so I warmly welcome his appointment to this role."
Dr Goodall has been chief executive of NHS Wales since 2014 - before that he was chief executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
Permanent secretaries are appointed on fixed five year contracts - Dame Shan is due to step down in 2022.
BBC Wales previously reported that she had chosen not to take up an option to stay on.
Dame Shan said: "I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with such a fantastic group of people on things that have made a huge difference to people in Wales at one of the most challenging times in our history."