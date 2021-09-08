Q&A: What does the Welsh MP boundary review mean? By David Deans

Councils, constituencies, Senedd members, MPs - the world of politics could be boiled down to a series of maps for who represents who.

On Wednesday we saw a fresh map, showing how Wales' 40 MPs may be reduced to 32, and the constituencies they will represent.

It has generated political controversy and opposition from Labour and Plaid Cymru.

But why is it happening?

What is a constituency?

Wales is represented in two parliaments - one in Cardiff and one in Westminster.

In Westminster, Members of Parliament represent constituencies - areas of the country which have defined boundaries.

These have been decided by impartial boundary commissions, looking at how the number of voters in areas have changed and making adjustments to borders and names.

But this process has been delayed in recent years.

Why does the government want to do this?

The shake-up was triggered by the Conservative UK government in a bid to make constituencies roughly the same size.

They argue it will make everyone's vote fairer, because it will give each vote roughly equal worth as a vote in another constituency.

Unlike similar previous David Cameron-era proposals aimed to reduce the cost of politics by cutting the number of MPs to 600, which were ultimately shelved, the UK government wants to keep the number of MPs the same at 650.

Commissions in each UK nation are looking at the new rules and are drawing up boundaries.

The latest process is a major overhaul - the Boundary Commission for Wales itself says it is the most significant change to Wales' constituencies in a century.

Why does it affect Wales this way?

It's because Wales has some of the smallest constituencies in the UK - on average they are smaller than those in England.

When you apply the maths of the review it is inevitable that some constituencies will have to be significantly withdrawn.

Under the new plans there would be a single quota for the United Kingdom, and seats in Great Britain have to have between 69,724 and 77,062 voters.

Arfon, according to 2020 figures, had just 40,999 voters. It is the smallest constituency on mainland Great Britain by electorate.

There is also no minimum number of Welsh seats, hence it reducing to 32, although Ynys Mon is a protected constituency.

image source Getty Images image caption The Senedd's seats are no longer linked to the Westminster constituencies

Why does Wales have smaller constituencies?

That is not by accident - a Commons paper from 2010 said Wales' overrepresentation was effectively institutionalised after the Second World War, when the old rules for boundary reviews were drawn up.

Reviews were previously obliged to draw up at least 35 constituencies in Wales.

The average number of electors for each constituency in a review was also lower in Wales than England and Scotland.

Prof John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde told BBC Radio Wales that decisions taken in previous reviews on how Wales would be represented were also a factor, as well as Wales' slower growing population versus England.

"Some of the decisions made by the Welsh boundary commission of creating an extra constituency in order to deal with the difficulties of the more rural parts of Wales had a ratchet effect that kept on increasing the number of constituencies," he said.

In the past it was argued that Wales, as a small nation, needed to be overrepresented in the Commons to make its voice heard there.

But it has also led to claims that it is unfair - a 2010 paper from the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange argued there was "no democratic justification" for it with devolution in place.

image source EPA image caption The plans come from a law passed by Boris Johnson's UK government

Why do the changes matter?

On a basic level, it means the constituency and the area that your MP represents will likely change.

Opponents of the boundaries review also say that it will leave Wales with less of a say in Westminster, with fewer MPs representing its interests.

There are concerns from Labour that the way it is being carried out will break community ties, because it will be harder for boundary commissioners to draw constituencies that accurately reflect the communities that people live in.

Not all Welsh constituencies represent Welsh communities perfectly now - take Carmarthen, for instance, split in two across two rural seats.

But the new map sees some of the west of the city of Newport joined to the valleys town of Caerphilly.

Part of Cynon Valley - including Aberdare - is split off to join Merthyr Tydfil, while the rest of it joins Pontypridd. They are not the only examples in a complicated set of changes.

Whether this matters depends on whether voters want their MPs to reflect what they consider to be their community. Would that effect how they see their relationship with their MP, and how they engage with politics?

image source Getty Images image caption One elections expert says it is not clear the Tories will be worse off from the changes than Labour

What will it mean for the MPs and the parties?

Internal selection battles can result in local political drama, and if there are fewer MPs some politicians in Wales could face a fight to gain re-selection.

It could, potentially, also change the political make-up of your constituency.

Some have accused the government of using the process to make it more likely that the Conservatives will win elections.

John Curtice said while it might have been true when the idea was first mooted, Tory gains at the 2019 general election meant they gained "an awful lot of relatively smaller sized constituencies".

"The benefit to the Conservatives probably is not as great as if previously we might expect it to be," he said. "Within Wales it's no longer clear that the Conservatives will necessarily lose significantly less than Labour."

When does it come into effect?

The Boundary Commission for Wales is consulting on its proposals, and is seeking views up to November.

It will then hold a further two consultations, with the final one looking at a revised set of proposals.

It is due to report back by 2023 - MPs will not have to vote on the changes, unlike in the past, and they will become law.

How does this affect the Senedd and council boundaries?

It doesn't, directly at least.

The constituencies for 40 members of the Senedd were decoupled from Westminster boundaries in 2011. Councils are separate altogether.

But it may play into the continuing debate about whether the Welsh Parliament needs more politicians to handle its increasing workload.

