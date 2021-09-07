Social care: Wales to get extra cash from Boris Johnson overhaul
- Published
Wales will receive a share of extra money for health and social care raised from a rise in National Insurance, the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson said Wales, Scotland and Northern would share £2.2bn a year between them.
In a change to how funding to devolved nations works, the additional money from will legally have to be spent on health and social care in Wales.
The Welsh government has been asked for comment.
Mr Johnson said the cash was a "union dividend" as he unveiled plans for reform to social care in England.
It will be up to the Welsh government to decide whether to reform social care in Wales - something long-called for as costs rise.
Social care policy in Wales is set in Cardiff, and is mostly funded through the money that the Welsh government receives from the UK Treasury.
However those who have assets over a certain amount also have to pay for their care.
Extra spending in England triggers more cash for Welsh public services.
Usually the Welsh government is able to decide how to spend extra pots of cash, but NHS Wales will be a direct recipient of the additional money.
On Tuesday Boris Johnson announced that no one in England will have to pay more than £80,000 for care across their lifetime.
Anyone who has assets less than £20,000 will have their care costs fully covered by the state. Those with assets between £20,000 and £100,000 will also receive state support that will be means tested.
Boris Johnson said the devolved nations will altogether get an extra £2.2bn a year - 15% more than what they would raise through the levy.
"We will direct money raised through the levy to their health and social care services," he said.
A UK government source said that Wales would benefit from an extra £700m by 2024-25, with funding provided in the usual way.
The prime minister announced he would raise National Insurance - a UK wide tax by 1.25%. A 1.25% increase would mean someone on £30,000 would pay an additional £255.
The cash will be earmarked to raise billions to pay for helping the NHS catch up after Covid and to help improve and pay for social care in England.
Taxes on dividends from shares will also rise by 1.25%.
Costs in Wales for social care for older people stood at £586m in 2017-18, and are expected to rise to £723m by 2022-23.
At the Welsh Parliament election Welsh Labour said it would pursue a UK-wide solution for social care so it was "free for all at the point of need".
Welsh Labour had held off providing its own solution, saying it would wait and see for the UK government's own plans.
One cabinet minister said if there was no announcement then the Welsh government press ahead with reforms.
People who receive care have to pay a maximum of £100 a week for non-residential care if they have a high level of disposable income and savings and investments over £24,000.
If they have capital over £50,000 they have to pay the full cost of care - under that amount councils will help to pay, according to income.
On Monday evening it was announced that the Welsh government will get an extra £320m in 2021-22 from £5.45bn extra for the NHS in England.