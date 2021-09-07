Social care: Wales expected to get extra cash from Boris Johnson overhaul
Wales is expected to get a share of extra money for health and social care raised from a rise in National Insurance.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plans to overhaul social care in England at around midday.
Although the UK government controls care across the border, his spending plans will have implications for Welsh funding.
The Welsh government has urged that any tax changes are fair.
Social care policy in Wales is set in Cardiff, and is mostly funded through the money that the Welsh government receives from the UK Treasury.
However those who have assets over a certain amount also have to pay for their care.
Extra spending in England triggers more cash for Welsh public services, but it is ultimately up to the Welsh government how it spends the money.
There are long-standing calls for reform to social care as costs rise.
The prime minister is expected to raise National Insurance - a UK wide tax by 1.25%. A 1.25% increase would mean someone on £30,000 would pay an additional £255.
The cash is expected to raise billions to pay for helping the NHS catch up and to help improve and pay for social care in England.
Costs in Wales for social care for older people stood at £586m in 2017/18, and are expected to rise to £723m by 2022/23.
At the Welsh Parliament election Welsh Labour said it would pursue a UK-wide solution for social care so it was "free for all at the point of need".
Welsh Labour had held off providing its own solution, saying it would wait and see for the UK government's own plans.
One cabinet minister said if there was no announcement then the Welsh government press ahead with reforms.
People who receive care have to pay a maximum of £100 a week for non-residential care if they haver a high level of disposable income and savings and investments over £24,000.
If they have capital over £50,000 they have to pay the full cost of care - under that amount councils will help to pay, according to income.