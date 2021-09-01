Covid: Ministers hold off on new £3m ozone disinfection machines for schools
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
Machines designed to disinfect classrooms announced by the Welsh government will now be looked at by scientific experts before ministers buy them.
Welsh ministers had announced they would spending £3.31m for new ozone machines developed by Swansea university.
But it prompted calls for reassurances they are safe to use.
It has now emerged that no decision had been taken on whether to buy the units.
The Technical Advisory Group to the Welsh government will look at results of early trials of the machines "before any procurement process begins", the Welsh government said.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles announced last Monday £6m for 30,000 carbon dioxide sensors and 1,800 ozone disinfecting machines.
The Welsh government said at the time ozone machines would be used to disinfect spaces after a Covid outbreak occurs.
Ozone is a toxic gas and can damage the lungs if inhaled - Swansea University says the machines can be used when no pupils are present and they are extremely effective at removing Covid.
The announcement prompted safety concerns from opposition parties.
On Monday Plaid Cymru said: "The use of ozone disinfecting machines is controversial to say the least and we all need to be satisfied that Welsh government is absolutely certain that they are a safe option before introducing them."
'Controversial'
The Welsh Conservatives' Laura Anne Jones said: "Spraying a toxic chemical in classrooms is a controversial move, and we need assurances from the Welsh government that this is a safe thing to do.
"I understand that nobody will be in the room when these machines are operating, but as ozone can damage the lungs if inhaled, we need confirmation of what robust measures are going to be put in place to stop someone coming into contact with it."
In a piece on Nation.Cymru, fresh air campaigner Dr Eilir Hughes wrote: "Using ozone to disinfect does seems counterintuitive. In an attempt to lower the risk of harm to human health, we are using toxic chemicals when safer alternatives are available."
A headteachers' union said it had seen little detail about the machines.
Prior to the Welsh government statement Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: "Schools welcome any support from the Welsh government of keeping schools safe as possible and maintaining a sustainable return to school.
"As yet, we have received few details on the ozone disinfecting machines, we don't know how effective they are, we don't know if the amount being proposed for schools are going to be sufficient and we don't know when they will be available.
"We are still waiting to see the evidence that supports their use."
CO2 monitors 'needed now'
Ministers are spending £2.58m on CO2 traffic light monitors for classrooms, seminar rooms and lecture halls.
The Welsh government said they would provide a "visual signal" of deteriorating air quality when levels of CO2 rise.
Neil Butler, the national officer in Wales for NASUWT, welcomed the announcement of the CO2 machines but said it was not clear when they would be rolled out.
"Really, we could do with these CO2 detectors being in our schools now as we enter into the winter period," he said.
"As doors shut, as windows close we need these detectors in schools."
With term beginning in west and north Wales on Wednesday and the rest on Thursday, he added: "It is too late in the sense that schools are back."
'Few details'
The Welsh government said earlier this week that the machines "developed through Swansea University, are specifically for the disinfection of empty indoor space".
A Welsh Government spokesperson said, "Protecting children and young people from coronavirus is a top priority for us. We have made significant funding available for measures to monitor ventilation in schools, colleges and universities and reduce the risks of airborne transmission of Covid 19.
"This investment includes the installation of over 30,000 CO2 sensors for schools and educational settings in Wales. We have also considered the use of ozone machines to see if they can play a role in reducing disinfection times.
"Our Technical Advisory Group will now consider the results from the early trials of these machines and provide further advice on their use within education settings before any procurement process begins."
The Welsh government said the CO2 monitors would be deployed as soon as possible.
A Swansea University spokeswoman said the machines "will be introduced with strict safety rules. For example, no one is allowed in the room when the machine is operating, and it can be password protected.
"The whole cycle typically takes only a few hours, can easily be run after school and when no pupils are present.
"These machines will help us get rooms, such as classrooms, back in use quickly and safely after an outbreak."