Climate change: Disposable barbecues a modern menace, says Tory
- Published
Shops should stop selling disposable barbecues because they are a "truly modern menace", the Welsh Conservative climate change spokeswoman has said.
Senedd member Janet Finch-Saunders said the products pose "far too many" risks to both health and the environment.
She has written to supermarkets and other retailers urging them to stop stocking them from next summer.
North Wales firefighters attended three separate incidents with disposable barbecues in a single day this year.
Responding to Ms Finch-Saunders's call, a retail group urged people to use the products responsibly.
Writing to retailers, the Aberconwy Senedd member (MS) asked them to take a "civic-minded, ecologically friendly leadership position" on single-use barbecues.
Commenting on her letter, she said: "As these foil barbeques are portable, they may be used in unsuitable locations such as under trees or near long grass, bushes or fences, which may easily catch fire.
"As the bottom of the barbecue can get extremely hot, and with prolonged dry weather over the summer, there is potential to damage the ground.
"As we witnessed earlier this summer, they can also cause unnecessary bin fires if disposed of before they have cooled to a suitable temperature."
Ms Finch-Saunders also highlighted the fact the products are "non-recyclable" at a time when it is important to reuse materials as much as possible and said this should prompt retailers to "pause for thought".
"I have found them discarded and left under sand to scar feet," she said.
"This would not be happening if customers were pointed towards reusable portable barbecues."
She said it was important to highlight the issue now before stock decisions are taken by firms.
How have shops responded to this?
Welsh Retail Consortium head Sara Jones said: "Retailers often offer a range of reusable or disposable barbecues, which provide a great way for people to enjoy the Welsh outdoors.
"However, it is extremely important that users realise that these must be used responsibly.
"That means following the on-pack instructions and ensuring that if they are disposed of then it is done so correctly."