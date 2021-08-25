Afghanistan: Talks held on Welsh support for refugees
First Minister Mark Drakeford has met local government leaders and charities to discuss the support Wales can offer refugees from Afghanistan.
The meeting came as evacuations from Kabul pick up pace, with time running out before US troops are expected to withdraw from the city's airport.
The UK government has pledged to house 20,000 refugees over the coming years.
All 22 Welsh councils have committed to playing their part in giving Afghans fleeing the country a place to live.
US President Joe Biden says he aims to complete the evacuation operation - and pull US troops out of Afghanistan - by 31 August.
The Taliban has previously warned of consequences if foreign forces remain after the deadline agreed with the United States.
Welsh Refugee Council chief executive Andrea Cleaver, who attended the meeting, said it had been clear "how willing and supportive all the agencies right across the sector are in making sure that we find a solution to this current crisis".
"We were talking about how the local authorities have come forward, which is already known," she said.
"We were also talking about some of the challenges around lack of information - we don't yet know how many numbers will be coming to Wales.
"We also don't know the needs of those individuals - some of the people will have seen quite traumatic scenes within their own country."
"It was really lovely to hear from military agencies who talked about how willing they were to support what they saw as individuals that have supported them in their line of duty," Ms Cleaver added.
While some local authorities in Wales have pledged to house up to 10 Afghan families, others have said they'll accommodate one family.
Asked if some local authorities could be doing more, Ms Cleaver said: "I think as a nation we could be doing more.
"Certainly every local authority has to consider the other priorities that they're balancing.
"I think hearing from people today, it will mobilise people to do more."
The Home Office says the new Afghan citizens' resettlement scheme to offer up to 20,000 people a route to set up home in the UK in the coming years will give priority to women, girls, and religious and other minorities.
The Reverend Aled Edwards, from Cytun (Churches together in Wales), described the meeting as "productive" and "high-powered".
Asked what discussions took place around the number of Afghan refugees that Wales could accommodate, he said: "We discussed numbers, but the truth of it is we simply don't know.
"But we do know now that several hundred people are already here.
"Normally in Wales we will be looking in any asylum-seeker engagement to cater for between five and seven per cent of the UK total.
"And I think that's the ball park area that we would look at, but the truth of it is we simply don't know."
'Working flat out'
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Welsh public authorities are working flat out to coordinate this support and are also working with the UK government to ensure we play a full part in helping Afghan interpreters and their families.
"The first minister today met with representatives from across local government, health organisations, veterans support, and refugee support agencies to discuss how we work together on a distinctive Welsh welcome for people coming to our country."
Mr Drakeford wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offering Welsh government help to deal with the crisis.