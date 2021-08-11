Covid: Tories accuse Starmer of hypocrisy over travel tests
Welsh Tories have accused Sir Keir Starmer of "hypocrisy" over Covid test costs for people returning to Wales from foreign countries.
Labour's UK leader told ITV News many travellers feel "they're being ripped off" by PCR test costs in England.
He called on UK ministers in England to make tests available "cheaply or free".
The tests are more expensive in Wales because the Welsh Labour government insists that residents must use specific NHS PCR tests on their return.
There is a fine of £1,000 for using a private test provider instead.
In Wales one PCR test costs £88 and it's £170 for two, but in England people can shop around for private providers and pay less than £50 per test.
First Minister Mark Drakeford rejected calls to change the policy last month.
Welsh ministers are urging people not to travel abroad for holidays this summer and he said: "I don't intend to divert the activities of my officials into making it easier for people to do something that the Welsh government so clearly thinks is unadvisable."
The Welsh Conservatives have renewed the call for a change in approach, urging Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan, to "take action to drive down the price of Covid tests so Welsh families do not pay over the odds to travel abroad".
The Welsh Tories accused Sir Keir of hypocrisy in a statement issued on Wednesday.
Responding to the Labour leader's criticism of the English system, Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: "Just wait until Sir Keir Starmer hears about how much [they're] charging for tests in Labour-run Wales, where prices start from £88, over £10 more than the English average.
"But we shouldn't expect anything less from Labour who are making it harder for working families in Wales to travel abroad, ensuring it is only an activity available to the wealthiest in our society."
"Once again, Starmer is happy to criticise his opponents in Westminster while turning a blind eye to what his own party are doing in Cardiff Bay."
The Labour Party has been asked to comment.