Covid: Wales follows travel rules changes despite criticism
The Welsh government has confirmed major changes to international travel rules announced for England will also apply to Wales from Sunday.
The changes include no longer requiring fully vaccinated passengers returning from France to quarantine.
But Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan accused the UK government of not consulting the devolved governments.
She said international travel policy affected the whole UK and Welsh ministers should be part of decisions.
Wales is following Scotland and Northern Ireland in confirming it will replicate the changes to the traffic light system announced for England on Wednesday.
France is being moved from amber-plus to amber.
It was put in the category last month due to concerns about the Covid Beta variant, which scientists believe may be more resistant to vaccines.
Mexico is moving to the red list, where thousands of Britons are holidaying, one of four countries now considered to be among the highest risk destinations.
Other changes include India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates moving from the red list to the amber list.
Germany, Austria and Norway are one of seven nations added to the green list.
However other countries have their own rules about allowing visitors - so being on the UK's green list does not guarantee travellers can visit there.
At-a-glance: The changes
Moving from amber to green: Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway
Moving from red to amber: India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE
Moving from amber to red: Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte
Moving from amber-plus to amber: France
Ms Morgan complained that "decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh Government or the other devolved governments".
"This is unacceptable - international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process," she said, in a written statement.
"We are extremely disappointed with the unilateral approach taken and believe there remain clear public health risks posed by re-opening international travel while the virus is circulating globally."
Ms Morgan said Welsh ministers "continue to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer".
"However, as we share an open border with England, it would not be practical or viable to introduce a separate border health policy."
The changes come into effect from 0400 BST Sunday.
The UK government has been asked to respond.