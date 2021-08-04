Covid in Wales: Teens aged 16-17 to be offered jabs
Teenagers aged between 16 and 17 in Wales will be given Covid-19 vaccinations, the Welsh government has said.
Eluned Morgan said work is underway to offer the jabs.
It follows new advice to offer 16 and 17-year-olds a first dose of the jab from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
There are 67,142 in the age bracket, although some who are vulnerable to coronavirus may have already had jabs.
Ms Morgan said: "In line with the other nations of the UK, the Welsh Government welcomes the latest JCVI advice and thank them for their expertise and considered judgement on such important issues.
"We are now working with the NHS on the arrangements needed to offer the vaccination to all 16 and 17-year-olds in line with the JCVI advice."
The JCVI said advice on when to offer the second dose will come later.