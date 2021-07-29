Bangor: Fire at BT building leaves people without internet and phone
- Published
People have been left without broadband and phone services in parts of north Wales following a fire.
Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze at the British Telecom building on Garth Road in Bangor, Gwynedd, at 17:40 BST.
BT said nobody was hurt and the "vast majority" of broadband services were not affected, but added some landlines in parts of north Wales were down.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four appliances.
There were reports of people losing internet and phone services in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
People who were without a landline and needed to contact the emergency services should use their mobile phone, North Wales Police said.
As a result of a fire in #Bangor some residents in North Wales may be unable to make outgoing calls on their landline. Should you need to call #999 please do so through your mobile provider.— North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe 🌈 (@NWPolice) July 29, 2021