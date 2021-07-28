Covid in Wales: Almost a quarter absent from school at end of term
Almost a quarter of pupils in Wales - just over 90,000 - were absent from school in the last full week of term, official figures suggest.
That included 33,800 pupils (8.6%) who were not in school for Covid-related reasons between 12 and 16 July, according to Welsh government data.
Absences were more likely in secondary schools (13%) than in primary schools (6%).
The Welsh government said school was the best place for pupils to be.
Overall attendance in the latest week ranged from 68.9% in Denbighshire and 69.3% in Torfaen, up to 82.3% in Monmouthshire.
The all-Wales average was 77% - down from 88.4% four weeks before, when 2.1% were off for reasons related to Covid-19.
Most Year 11 and Year 13 pupils have not been present since the end of May when they completed assessments, and no data has been available for schools in Anglesey since a cyber attack on its secondary schools in late June.
Though absences have been due to a number of reasons, there has been concern about disruption to education as a result of positive tests among school staff and pupils.
The latest data also suggested an increase in unauthorised absence in the final week of term.
'It was mentally exhausting'
Some parents removed their children from school as the summer holidays approached, worried about having to isolate.
One mum from Cardiff told BBC Wales she decided to keep her three children - one in secondary school and two in primary - off school during the last week of term.
Maria, 42, said: "My son is in high school, so one day was an inset day, the next he had to isolate, next day he could go in - next day he had to isolate. It was so destructive.
"We were going away the first week of the holidays, so I thought it would be best to keep them off.
"They had missed enough school when they were homeschooling and being told to isolate. What's an extra couple of days going to hurt? It's my call as a parent to say 'no, I'm not going to put them in that situation'.
"You'd hear through other parents that children were isolating - in the end I thought we've just been through a pandemic, I just need to cut the nonsense, and keep them home. I felt like it was mentally exhausting me."
Positive cases have often meant wider "bubbles" or contact groups within schools also have to self-isolate.
The Welsh government has said contact groups would no longer be required for school and college pupils from September.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles has said there was "a case" for under-18s not having to self-isolate if a close contact tested positive for Covid.
Since schools reopened fully after Easter, more than 213,100 children, or 45% of all pupils, have missed more than a week of school.
Almost 56,000 (12%) of pupils have been out of class for more than a week due to a Covid-19 related reason.