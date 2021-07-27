Mark Drakeford's safety not at risk from protest at his home, police say
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford was "at no point" at risk from a demonstration outside his home in Cardiff, says South Wales Police.
The force was defending its response to the protest, and said Mr Drakeford had no concerns for his safety.
Police made the comments after Labour Senedd member Mike Hedges called for the chief constable to apologise or resign.
Hundreds took part in the anti-lockdown demonstration on Saturday.
In its first statement on the incident, the Welsh government on Tuesday thanked the police for the way it managed the situation.
Images on social media of the demonstration sparked alarm across Wales' political parties - Mr Drakeford's predecessor said the event "crossed a line".
It prompted one expert to question whether Mr Drakeford's security should be reviewed.
But South Wales Police said the protesters acted within the law.
The scenes prompted Swansea East MS Mike Hedges to say the force's chief constable Jeremy Vaughan had "failed in his duty to keep the first minister of Wales safe".
The MS said there were more police on Swansea's Wind Street on a Saturday evening than there were at the protest.
"What is the difference between 150 miners demonstrating during the miners' strike and 150 people demonstrating and shouting outside the first minister's house?" said Mr Hedges.
"They didn't treat it seriously".
An official for South Wales Police said: "The right to peaceful protest is a well-established part of democracy in the UK.
"At the weekend a number of protestors took to the streets of Cardiff to protest against lockdown measures, which was part of a national campaign.
"The focus of the protest moved from its original location to take place outside the home of First Minister Mark Drakeford.
"In line with existing protocols, a police officer of inspector rank spoke to Mr Drakeford before and throughout the protest, who confirmed that he was aware of the protest and had no concerns for his safety.
"Officers were deployed to the area and the protest remained peaceful and dispersed after a short period of time."
"At no point was the safety of the first minister at risk," the spokesman said, adding those in attendance "acted lawfully".
The force, which issued the statement following a BBC Wales request for a response to Mr Hedges comments, added that a "full command structure" was in place for the event.
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We don't comment on security matters but would like to thank South Wales Police for the way they managed the situation at the weekend."