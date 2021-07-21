All Welsh NHS staff to get 3% pay rise
All Wales' NHS staff will be offered a 3% pay rise by the Welsh government.
The increase will be backdated to April 2021, and follows a recommendation by the NHS Pay Review Body.
The 3% - which will apply to nurses, doctors, dentists and others - has been criticised as too low by the Royal College of Nursing union.
But Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it "recognises the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff".
It follows a similar announcement in England of a 3% pay rise for nurses and other NHS workers.