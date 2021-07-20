National Archives: Home Office advised against Queen opening Welsh Assembly
The Home Office advised against the Queen opening the future Welsh Assembly ahead of the devolution referendum in 1997, newly released papers show.
An official wrote such an event would not be appropriate, with the body not able make new laws at the start.
It would be "wholly subordinate" to Westminster "no question of direct relations with the sovereign would arise", she wrote.
The monarch went on to attend the official opening of the body in 1999.
The 1997 files from the National Archives files also show that former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair was urged to visit Wales to bolster support in the vote on whether to set up the Welsh Assembly.
The assembly changed its name to the Welsh Parliament/Senedd Cymru in 2020.
It was established in 1999 following the referendum in September 1997, where voters narrowly backed the institution's creation.
When it was created it could not pass its own bills into law, but that changed in 2011 following a further referendum.
A letter from a senior civil servant to the then Wales Office, dated 19 June 1997, said: "Although it is intended that The Queen or Her representative should formally open the Scottish Parliament, we do not think that the same treatment would be appropriate for the Welsh Assembly, which has no primary legislative functions."
It added that there had been no discussion about it at a cabinet sub-committee on devolution, "presumably because it was assumed that as a body wholly subordinate to the Westminster Parliament no question of direct relations with the sovereign would arise".
The monarch, together with the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, opened the Assembly on 27 May 1999.
She has visited the Cardiff Bay parliament on several occasions since, including the official opening of the Senedd building in 2007, and at the start of the last term in 2016.
Welsh ministers also became appointees of the Crown in 2007.
The papers also show that a Downing Street official had urged Tony Blair to visit Wales ahead of the 1997 referendum to campaign for the assembly's creation.
The official said Welsh public opinion was "finely balanced" and Mr Blair should do his "July regional tour there".
However the official added: "Watch out for the Welsh National Show. This is a ghastly cows and National Costume affair."
The former prime minister went on to take part in the pro-devolution campaign, visiting south Wales in July 1997.
He later said that he "steamrolled" devolution into being in Wales despite objections from many within his party.