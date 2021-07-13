FM 'will not make it easier' to get travel Covid tests
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford says that he does not want to make it easier for people to travel abroad amid criticism over the costs of Covid tests.
NHS PCR tests in Wales cost £88 for one test and £170 for two, but in England people can shop around and pay less than £50 per test.
Mr Drakeford said he had no plans to change the policy.
Travellers said the charges - which apply to anyone from Wales flying into the UK - are "unfair".
Under the policy Welsh residents must use specific NHS PCR tests on their return to Wales and there is a fine of £1,000 for using a private test provider instead.
Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament members that ministers were advising people against international travel and said: "I don't intend to divert the activities of my officials into making it easier for people to do something that the Welsh government so clearly thinks is unadvisable."
Labour Caerphilly MS Hefin David asked Mr Drakeford whether the Welsh government would accept the cheaper tests during First Minister's Questions.
The first minister told him there are "good reasons" why the more expensive NHS test is preferable and guarantees variants from abroad can be "spotted quickly".
"I think those are compelling reasons as to why an NHS test is preferable, and we have no plans to change that position," he said.
Mr David said he supports the Welsh government's position, particularly in relation to amber list countries where people are obliged to take two PCR tests on their return to the UK.
"There is a clear public health risk from travel to amber countries - they are amber for a reason" he said.
"There is also the risk that while abroad, the UK government could move the country to red, which would necessitate quarantine in a managed hotel at your own cost. I therefore understand the first minister's desire to discourage travel to amber destinations."