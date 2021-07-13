Covid: Wales' lockdown rules 'won't be abandoned wholesale'
Covid restrictions will not be abandoned "wholesale" when they are next reviewed on Wednesday, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
With cases on the increase, he said he was "not persuaded that this is a moment for such an approach".
The UK government has faced criticism from some scientists over its plans for a "freedom day" on 19 July.
However, Mr Drakeford said the four nations were moving in "broadly" the same direction.
Mr Drakeford's cabinet will make the final decision on Wednesday morning, with a statement to the Welsh Parliament expected that afternoon.
Nearly all restrictions in England will be scrapped on 19 July, with no legal requirement for people to wear facemasks and with limits on social distancing to end.
Face masks are expected to be kept in some settings in Wales and in Scotland - where Nicola Sturgeon has announced an easing of restrictions, with advice on working from home and rules on social distancing while outside staying in place.
Mr Drakeford told the Senedd he hoped he would be able to take steps towards moving "beyond" the Covid rules.
"What it will not be will be a wholesale abandonment of the collective actions that we have taken during the pandemic, and which continue to keep Wales safe.
"The mood of Welsh people is not a mood of thirsting for some spurious freedom day.
"It remains a cautious approach in which people want each one of us to go on playing our part."